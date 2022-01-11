Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, January 11
Kyle D. Hanaway, 29, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Evan M. Susnis, 19, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of alcohol by a minor.
Monday, January 10
Tyler L. Claus, 27, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Kevin Clickner, 53, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement and possession of stolen property.
Amber D. Gross, 38, of Charleston, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft from a building with value of property at least $750 and less than $50,000.
Jorge L. Hernandez-Munoz, 26, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Casadine C. Jemison, 40, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, driving while suspended, endangerment and reckless driving.
DuShane R. Thacker, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.
Friday, January 7
Michael R. Bednarek, 35, of Hebron, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Wednesday, January 5
Thomas H. Schmidt, 26, of Chicago, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.