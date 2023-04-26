Jasper County Arrest Log
Wednesday, April 26
Dhruv Goal, 30, of South Delhi, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Keyosha L. Silas, 29, of Chicago, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for fraud and theft with value of property at least $750 and less than $50,000.
Robbi J. VanHouten, 32, of Goodland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, April 25
Trent Angle, 59, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for public intoxication by alcohol and/or drugs.
Sean A. Pera, 27, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery.
Monday, April 24
Michael A. Dart, 28, of Goodland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Roger L. Frinkel Jr., 41, of Francesville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Omar Fuentes-Vazquez, 47, of Chicago, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft.
Jarvie M. Harris Jr., 37, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Darlin D. Hernandez-Rivas, 23, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Michael E. Hughes, 33, of South Bend, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Howard D. Johnson, 57, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Jasmine R. St. Cloud, 27, of Chicago, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Willow E. Stamper, 23, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Friday, April 21
Edward A. Schroeder, 49, of San Pierre, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Thursday, April 20
Kim P. Angle, 63, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.
Tim E. Angle, 65, of Rensselaer, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
Carina K. Minix, 52, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
Gary L. Mullins, 53, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
Ryan K. Wright, 42, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle and possession of methamphetamine.