Wednesday, July 5
Cesar Andrade, 19, of Hammond, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft of a vehicle.
Victoria Blanco, 36, of Merrillville, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, possession of paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Rodney R. Deardurff, 43, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe.
Kevin M. Healy, 28, of Hammond, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for public intoxication.
Darlin D. Hernandez Rivas, 23, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Triston L. Schmitt, 27, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for intimidation and public intoxication.
Shaun H. Szymborski, 45, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Monday, July 3
Andrew J. Chalifoux, 23, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Kodi M. Cheshier, 32, of Peru, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for public intoxication and battery.
Travis A. Delaney, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy.
Jorge Diaz, 21, of McCalla, Alabama, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for theft of auto parts.
Robert J. Koontz, 18, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for providing alcohol to a minor, minor possession of alcohol and public intoxication by alcohol.
Matthew E. Krsak, 39, of San Pierre, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Daniel G. Nichols, 37, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery within the presence of a child less than 16 years of age.
Dylan B. Parker, 22, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Sean I. Williams, 29, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Friday, June 30
Aaron D. Albin, 41, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement.
John T. Bryant, 23, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Sierra M. Holder, 21, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for providing alcohol to a minor.
Richard T. Lindzy, 33, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for public intoxication.
Makayla M. Middleborn, 19, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for minor possession of alcohol.
Gary L. Mullins, 53, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for public intoxication.
Eric Z. Volk, 32, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Thursday, June 29
Timothy S. Campbell, 35, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Ryon S. Justice, 36, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy.
Shyann N. Kurtz, 22, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for passion of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
Mark. A. Millsap, 35, of Griffith, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery, intimidation and criminal trespass.
Nanette Perry, 59, of Wolcott, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Wednesday, June 28
Thomas J. Dalton, 38, of Cedar Lake, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Mary L. Mertz, 63, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.