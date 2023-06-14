Tuesday, June 13
Adam L. Hurley, 33, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of work release.
Kirstin R. Pasierb, 32, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Monday, June 12
Trent Angle, 59, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for theft of a vehicle, prior conviction.
Fredy O. Barrientos-Acevedo, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for resisting law enforcement and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
Marquinn T. Morrison, 30, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for habitual traffic violator, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and deception.
Brittany K. Williams, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department on a warrant.
Jose M. Cante Ruiz, 24, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department.
Vernon C. Davis, 34, of Calumet Park, Illinois, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Lance C. Fewrick, 54, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.
Weddie R. Manns, 54, of Wolcott, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department and held for another agency.
Rotman Rojas, 33, of Jackson Heights, New York, was arrested and held for another agency.
Matthew D. Svajda, 46, of Tipp City, Ohio, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for non-support of dependent child violation.
Mandi M. Tognarelli, 40, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.
Ryann A. Wilson Sr., 38, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for resisting law enforcement.
Friday, June 9
Lamonte L. Gary, 25, of Michigan City, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Bruce A. Hinchy, 64, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for habitual traffic violator, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.
Dale A. Pryle II, 45, of Valparaiso, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy.
Thursday, June 8
Matthew L. Hyatt, 28, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery.
Miranda M. Steele, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for false reporting/informing and driving while suspended.
Wednesday, June 7
Annalee J. Atkinson, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department and held.
Amisty A. Barker, 32, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.
Dylan S. Boots, 21, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department and held.
Edgar N. Lopez Erazo, 25, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
Angel. R. Mitchell, 21, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department on a warrant.
Ovester Moore, 47, of Chicago, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Keith A. Pufahl, 47, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department on a warrant.
Lawrence M. Reilly, 46, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Emilio Sweeney, 21, of Valparaiso, was arrested by the Indiana State Police and held for another agency.
Ronald L. Wireman, 55, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspended.
Tuesday, June 6
Logan Q. Adams, 23, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department and held.
James E. Huff Jr., 34, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Alyssa N. Myers, 28, of Manteno, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft.
Monday, June 5
Christopher B. Clevenger, 27, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for criminal trespass.
Erick Estuardo, 23, of Goodland, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license.
Jarvie M. Harris Jr., 37, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Matthew E. Krsak, 39, of San Pierre, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Alexander J. Lukowski, 31, of Valparaiso, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, endangering.
Renee E. Miller, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery within the presence of a child less than 16 years of age.
Oscar J. Morales-Galvan, 24, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Nathan B. Simpson, 36, of Bend, Oregon, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Lee A. Tillema, 39, of Hebron, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
David C. Young, 34, of Chicago, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for public intoxication by alcohol and/or drugs.
Friday, June 2
Miguel Hernandez Galdamez, 20, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Randall J. Newcomb, 47, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation, resisting law enforcement with defendant using a vehicle, invasion of privacy and reckless driving.