Jasper County Arrest Log
Friday, October 2
Melissa A. Carden, 38, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for identity deception.
Bojanerous Rex Perez, 18, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for minor consuming/possession of alcohol.
Thursday, October 1
Michael Lee Hittle, 33, Kentland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Mark Thomas Schultz, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for burglary with intent to commit a felony or theft, unlawful distribution/possession of counterfeit substance.
Kane Michael Stokes, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft and criminal mischief.
Jacob Newell Timmons, 29, of Monticello, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Wednesday, September 30
Courtney Jean Bohlke, 22, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for possession of methamphetamine and visiting/maintaining a common nuisance and held.
Trey Lyle Daniels, 31, of Rensselaer, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and held.