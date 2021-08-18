Jasper County Arrest Log
Wednesday, August 18
Rogelio A. Casas of Schererville was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Tuesday, August 17
John W. Chapman of Rensselaer was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for revocation of bond.
Drake A. Dowell of Wheatfield was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
Nathan G. Kopka of DeMotte was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery and resisting law enforcement.
Monday, August 16
Jerson D. Aleman Martinez of Monon was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Richard R. Lacosse of Rensselaer was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Brooke S. Martinez of Rensselaer was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and domestic battery.
Mateo Trinidad Cruz of Calumet, Illinois, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
Friday, August 13
Travis R. Jones of Elwood, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Alfred S. White Jr. of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for contempt of court.
Thursday, August 12
Joshua F. Peevyhouse of Remington was arrested by the Remington Police Department for driving while suspended with prior suspension occurring within 10 years.
Miranda M. Steele of Rensselaer was arrested on a warrant and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.