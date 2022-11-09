Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, November 7
David J. Aveline, 38, of West Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy.
Nathan E. Evans, 39, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age.
Sierra R. Farias, 28, of Knox, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Elizabeth K. Henry, 20, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Derek J. Jenkins, 32, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for disorderly conduct.
Marlan M. Long, 39, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Ryan P. Lucas Jr., 24, of Monticello, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held for another agency.
Christopher S. Milby, 22, of Goodland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Rodney A. Oliver Jr., 26, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, November 4
Roger L. Frinkel, 41, of Francesville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle.
Kody B. Fultz, 34, of Detroit Lakes, Michigan, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Francisco Rodriguez-Martinez, 41, of Brook, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Thursday, November 3
Michael A. Gross, 41, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department and held.
Blake R. Pleak, 35, of Anderson, Indiana, was arrested for failure to appear.
Wednesday, November 2
Jeana L. Morrison, 38, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for an unknown charge.
Joshua C. Rich, 22, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Nathan D. Robbins, 38, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department and held for another agency.
Ever Sevilla, 19, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.