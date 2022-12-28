Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, December 26
Frank J. Dado, 45, of Gary, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle with a ACE of .15 or more.
Keith J. Durham, 40, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Keith B. Mullins, 58, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for criminal trespass.
DuShane R. Thacker, 35, of Wolcott, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of work release.
Thursday, December 22
Danny J. Barker Jr., 31, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
Mekiell J. Burns, 34, of Bradley, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held for another agency.
Preston R. Farris, 30, of Brazil, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for residential entry, criminal mischief with pecuniary loss of at least $50,000 with damage causing substantial interruption or impairment of utility service, damage to public record or damage to law enforcement animal and breaking and entering.
Trinton J. Newbury, 43, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Joshua M. Nicholson, 29, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery on a person less than 14 years of age.
Robert L. Ogle, 34, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for criminal mischief with damage under $750.
Derek W. Riley, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of work release.
Wednesday, December 21
Chelsea M. Espinoza, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Jorie R. Lynch, 19, of Rensselaer, was arrested for failure to appear.
Tiffany N. Wilson, 33, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft, fraud and shoplifting of property at least $750 and less than $50,000.