Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, November 16
Joshua M. Betts, 37, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Hailey M. Blankenship, 19, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for domestic battery.
Marcell D. Jones, 29, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended.
Monday, November 15
Sam Bowen IV, 32, of Monterey, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery with serious bodily injury, dealing methamphetamine, dealing cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, dealing marijuana, hashish or hash oil (felony), possession of marijuana, hashish or hash oil, visiting a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
Garrett J. Curtis, 20, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and minor possession of alcohol.
Taffy Grigsby, 27, of Logansport, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine and battery,
Robert G. Jackson, 20, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy and intimidation.
Jason M. Kearney, 32, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Matthew R. Norwood, 40, of Monticello, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine and possession of hypodermic syringe and needle.
Friday, November 12
Rodrick C. Branch, 49, of Rensselaer, was arrested and held.
Shawn M. Canady, 53, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department and held.
Michele R. Howes, 49, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Joshua C. Rich, 21, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Jenifer L. Volpe, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
Chase A. Wray, 23, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department and held.
Jimmie M. Wray II, 51, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Seith K. Wray, 21, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department and held.
Wednesday, November 10
Terril Anderson, 37, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Kaylynn L. Holt, 26, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended, assisting a criminal, invasion of privacy, false reporting/informing, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle.
Rebecca D. Neely, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for neglect of a dependent, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Joshua C. Rich, 21, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Jason B. Thomas, 47, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for dealing methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, falsify abuse.neglect records and/or obstruct abuse assessment, possession of methamphetamine, dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug and maintaining a common nuisance.
Tuesday, November 9
Sarah A. Copeland, 42, of Zionsville, Indiana, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of methamphetamine.
Cameron J. Wright, 25, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Monday, November 8
Edwin Aquilar-Guerra, 19, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Ethan A. Carson, 21, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Allen J. Kizman, 41, of Wheatfield was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Jacob W. Schwanke, 29, of Morocco, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass and false informing/reporting.
Friday, November 5
Toney S. Corner, 19, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for minor possession of alcohol.
Wednesday, November 3
Taylor Anderson, 22, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Dawn M. Caldwell, 50, of Gary, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Chloe N. Hamster, 24, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battier with prior unrelated conviction and intimidation.
William C. Morrow, 33, of San Pierre, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery with body waste.
Matthew D. Stamper, 42, of Rensselaer, was arrested for contempt of court.