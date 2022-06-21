Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, June 21
Coby S. Anderson, 34, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery, strangulation, domestic battery with adult knowing the presence of a child less than 16 years of age and neglect of dependent.
Terri L. Anderson, 38, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Johnathan Broertjes, 35, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Damon B. Chamberlain, 33, of Morocco, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for an unknown charge.
Jennifer R. Ciesielski, 35, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Garrett J. Curtis, 21, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Wesley G. Jordan, 38, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Keith D. Junk, 55, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Kelsey T. Knight, 23, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery with adult knowing the presence of a child less than 16 years of age.
Jose J. Perez-Frias, 30, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for strangulation, interfering in the reporting of a crime and domestic battery.
Jose E. Ramos, 67, of Hammond, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Dushane R. Thacker, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for an unknown charge.
Sarene L. Vasquez, 23, of Rockville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for an unknown charge.
Brett W. Volk, 29, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
Alexus Ware, 21, of Illinois, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for an unknown charge.
Friday, June 17
Kenneth R. Borrow, 72, of Valparaiso, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery.
Joshua R. Jones, 37, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Jeffry J. Kidd, 47, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Garran G. Lewis, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and intimidation.
Chelsi N. Polletta, 30, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for criminal trespass.
Simon P. Pulaski, 47, of Monon, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Thursday, June 16
Matthew W. Anderson, 37, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft of a vehicle, criminal mischief, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, criminal recklessness and burglary.
Michael S. Buckalew Sr., 66, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more.
Aaron W. Hovis, 34, of West Lafayette, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, bribery, theft and tax evasion.
Wednesday, June 15
Travis R. Owsley, 41, of Brook, was arrested for an unknown charge.