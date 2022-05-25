Jasper County Arrest Log
Wednesday, May 25
Mary F. Eddy, 50, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Oscar J. Morales-Galvan, 23, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for an unknown charge.
Jillian M. Russell, 34, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for sex offender registration violation and failure to possess an Indiana driver’s license or identification as a sex offender.
Briar S. Walker, 28, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Tuesday, May 24
Michael P. Day, 53, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for neglect of a dependent/child.
Krystal N. DeBarge, 42, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for maintaining a common nuisance, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe.
Shawn H. Fullgraf, 20, of Cedar Lake, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for minor consumption of alcohol.
Erika R. Moore, 33, of Rensselaer, was arrested was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for neglect of a dependent/child.
Ashton J. Phoenix, 35, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for neglect of a dependent/child and possession of methamphetamine.
Monday, May 23
Alexander P. Colvin, 26, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Brandon M. Elzinga, 27, of Merrillville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Kelvin D. Farris, 39, of Antioch, Tennessee, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for theft of a vehicle.
John V. Free-Stafford, 20, of Montpelier, Indiana, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for minor possession of alcohol.
Scott A. Sytsma, 43, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Kelly R. Urbano, 31, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for an unknown charge.
Triston S. Walker, 24, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Curtis J. Watson, 21, of Medaryville, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a handgun without a license and dealing marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Markith Williams, 36, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for an unknown charge.
Nicholas N. Zeldenrust, 36, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Friday, May 20
Shaunda M. Fish, 44, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
Nicholas N. Zeldenrust, 36, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Thursday, May 19
Roberta J. Farrell, 53, of Earl Park, Indiana, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Cameron R. Rivers, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for driving while suspended.