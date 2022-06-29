Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, June 28
Ryan L. Anderson, 40, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Olivia R. Lolkema, 23, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Bojanerous R. Perez, 19, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for an unknown charge.
Monica L. Risner, 41, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for an unknown charge.
Monday, June 27
Marqueas Abrego Hernandez, 29, of Goodland, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license.
John W. Chapman, 47, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, fraud, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, dealing methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, residential entry (burglary/breaking and entering) and interfering in the reporting of a crime.
Garrett J. Curtis, 21, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Lonnie J. Hopkins, 62, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for public intoxication.
Kevin I. Johnson, 36, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended with prior suspension within 16 years and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Marques D. Johnson, 32, of East Chicago, Indiana, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Oscar Rios Rodriguez, 21, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a driver’s license.
Friday, June 24
Tyfany L. Brook, 20, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle without a license and operating with expired plates.
Josafat Rodriguez Montiel, 31, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
Bonnie K. Sauls, 76, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Zachary S. Better, 31, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for dealing cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of Schedule II, III, IV drug, operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing a death and possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe.
Wednesday, June 22
Kelsey T. Knight, 23, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery with adult knowing the presence of a child less than 16 years of age.
Tammy L. Milton, 39, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for possession of a Schedule II, III or IV drug and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Jose J. Perez-Frias, 30, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for strangulation, domestic battery and interfering in the reporting of a crime.
Martinez Rodriguez, 41, of Brook, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license.
Jeffrey C. Sharp, 65, of Frankfort, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.