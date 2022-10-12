Jasper County Arrest Log
Wednesday, October 12
Jason W. Vanbaren, 36, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Steven M. Wingard, 34, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for public intoxication.
Tuesday, October 11
Ricky L. Barber, 43, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended.
Carlos R. Echeverri-Vargas, 29, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a valid driver’s license.
Brandon S. Loughry, 34, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Trinton J. Newbury, 23, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Kyle A. Rice, 23, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Enno Rose, 50, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Friday, October 7
Samuel E. Medina, 21, of Cedar Lake, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
Thursday, October 6
Christopher C. Mathis, 30, of Kentland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.