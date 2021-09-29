Jasper County Arrest Log
Wednesday, September 29
Rylee D. Flavin of Highland was arrested by the Remington Police Department for criminal trespass.
Tuesday, September 28
Jacob W. Morrow of Kouts was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for fraud and forgery/counterfeiting.
Austin L. Rose of Merrillville was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment) and driving while suspended.
Jeremy M. Stahl of DeMotte was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for revocation of bond.
Monday, September 27
Jennifer R. Benton of Wheatfield was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Blake N. Mills of DeMotte was arrested by the Indiana State Police for reckless driving.
Dia C. Pointer of Sugar Grove, Illinois, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, possession of a handgun without a license and obstruction of justice.
Steven R. Stratton of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.
Jackie L. Woynarowski Jr. was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for public intoxication and theft.
Thursday, September 23
Robert R. Church of Indianapolis was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft.
Friday, September 24
Robert E. Mofield of Rensselaer was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for sexual battery, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and confinement.
Amy M. Tykol of Remington was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.