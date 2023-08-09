Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, August 7
Brian X. Celio, 37, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for residential entry (trespassing with no intent of felony theft).
Fidelina G. Ortiz, 37, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license.
Robert J. Ragsdale Jr., 26, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a local arrest warrant.
Genrry L. Almendarez-Juarez, 24, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for rape, sexual battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
William A. Diloreto, 29, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Natalie S. Zacher, 48, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
Friday, August 4
Krystal A. Cadwallder, 35, of Remington, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for domestic battery within the presence of a child less than 16 years of age.
Cynthia Cokusis, 69, of Chesterton, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Darrin E. DeBold, 34, of Hammond, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Keifer A. Fleming, 30, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for animal cruelty.
Sean P. Garrity, 21, of Carbondale, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for public intoxication.
Jacob D. Haskins, 18, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a local warrant.
Ethan J. Hunt-VanHouten, 19, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (serious bodily injury).
Jeffery R. Spychalski, 41, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft.
Thursday, August 3
Tony J. Hill, 33, of Oak Lawn, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Kevin A. Nickett, 31, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Izzabelle R. Rentschler, 18, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for battery.
Paul J. Roy, 47, of Lake Station, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Wednesday, August 2
Phillip R. Marlin Jr., 37, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department as a habitual traffic violator.
Jordan B. Owens, 23, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for disorderly conduct, resident entry (burglary/breaking and entering) and criminal mischief.