Jasper County Arrest Log
Wednesday, May 3
Sagittanrius DM Carlisle, 34, of Decatur, Alabama, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft of a firearm, theft of a vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon with a previous conviction.
Soren D. Rinker, 30, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and refusing to submit to a chemical test.
Dalton M. Souders, 26, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Monday, May 1
Steven A. Adcock, 45, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
Myranda R. Blosser, 35, of Elkhart, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for fraud and shoplifting with value of property at least $750 and less than $60.000.
Michael E. Hughes, 33, of South Bend, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.
Abbigail R. McMahan, 24, of Wheatfield was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.
Hunter J. Moore, 25, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Stephen B. Nagel, 58, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.
Jacob A. Parketon, 29, of Portage, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for resisting law enforcement and obstruction of traffic.
Susan R. Robbins, 58, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department on a warrant.
Antonio R. Salvadore, 37, of Wolcott, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for resisting law enforcement and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Jimmie Wireman, 74, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Thursday, April 27
Dalwy Dearmas Rodriguez, 36, of Opa Locka, Florida, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a local arrest warrant.
Ronald J. Graefen, 48, of Gary, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for non-support of a dependent child.
Andrew A. Lopez, 27, of Chicago, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, resisting law enforcement with a weapon/instrument of violence and possession of a handgun without a license.
Jalen J. McDonald, 22, of Meridian, Mississippi, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department and held for another agency.
Keith B. Mullins, 58, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a local arrest warrant.
Lisa C. Shiyan, 38, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of work release.