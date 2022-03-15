Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, March 15
Ronnie N. Adams, 30, of Gary, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
John A. Idzik, 25, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment), operating a vehicle with an ACC of .15 or more and violation of driving conditions.
Wesley M. Rundle, 21, of Hammond, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment) and operating a vehicle with an ACC of .15 or more.
Joshua W. Slavens, 45, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Jennifer L. Wells, 43, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery.
Monday, March 14
Christopher M. Earl, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for contempt of court.
Samuel L. Fugate, 26, of Lake Village, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for criminal mischief and providing alcohol to a minor.
Nicholas J. Johnson, 30, of Mulberry, Indiana, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Herbert J. Keels, 60, of Baltimore, Maryland, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury.
Mark D. McKim Jr., 40, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery (touches another person in rude, insolent or angry manner).
Ronnie L. Shelby, 60, of Teft, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury.
Mariana B. Washington, 38, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, March 11
Karrie L. Burcaw, 51, of Valparaiso, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle.
Carly M. Hansen, 26, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
Cameron R. Holifield, 26, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battier within the presence of child less than 16 years of age and invasion of privacy.
Bryan A. Jansky, 43, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Nicholas J. Johnson, 30, of Mulberry, Indiana, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment).
James D. Kline, 40, of Hazel Crest, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment).
Amanda M. Luzadder, 35, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Julian A. Watson, 23, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft from a building with value of property at least $750 and less than $50,000 and fraud.
Thursday, March 10
David K. Beckom Jr., 33, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment).
Brandon J. Vespo, 33, of Portage, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for child molesting and confinement.
Wednesday, March 9
Kelly M. Cooley, 31, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for false informing and assisting a criminal.
Bennett G. Rich, 27, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Samantha J. Stahl, 36, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.