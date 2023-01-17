Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, January 17
Steven A. Adcock, 45, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Darren E. DeBold, 34, of Hammond, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Erlin J. Hernandez-Morales, 26, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Jason R. Pfaff, 39, of Wayne City, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery, interfering with the reporting of a crime and false informing.
Monday, January 16
Jerry F. Dedic, 37, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Ricardo Duran Martinez, 27, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Friday, January 13
Hayden L. Brown, 22, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMote Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Myles W. Drake, 24, of Hebron, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Howard D. Johnson, 57, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
James J. Lasalvia, 45, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
Cole Patrick, 21, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
Ryan J. Riley, 23, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Brian M. Toosley, 46, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for disorderly conduct, strangulation and domestic battery.
Thursday, January 12
Trebreona R. Karge, 24, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.
Sean P. Keilman, 37, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for driving while suspended, obstruction of justice, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Kevin A. Marlin, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for maintaining a common nuisance and dealing methamphetamine.
Christopher C. Mathis, 31, of Kentland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Erika R. Moore, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for failure to appear.
Lisa L. Wanda, 45, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for nonsupport of a dependent/child.
Amanda N. Wilson, 33, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft.
Wednesday, January 11
Kegan L. Chambers, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for visiting a common nuisance.
Shawn R. Doege, 45, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for unknown charge.
Steve E. Hughes II, 44, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Josh Michienzi, 32, of Michigan, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft of a vehicle.
Christopher N. Melbourne, 33, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for visiting a common nuisance.
David F. Shanley, 41, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.
Zachary L. Taylor, 39, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement, theft, public intoxication, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.