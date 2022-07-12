Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, July 12
Travis J. Bowman, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
David E. Kaiser, 39, of Hebron, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for intimidation.
Donald R. Schultz, 78, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Monday, July 11
Paige E. Austin, 23, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Garrett J. Curtis, 21, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for unknown reason
Aisha L. Haliburton, 25, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended, criminal mischief with damage under $750 and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.
Hector Martinez, 32, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery against a public safety official, resisting law enforcement, interring with reporting a crime, domestic battery and criminal mischief with damage under $750.
Kayla N. Morton, 39, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft with value of property at last $750 and less than $50,000.
Lee A. Tillema, 39, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for driving while suspended.
Jared L. Wetzel, 54, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for unknown charge.
Roy Wireman, 73, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.
Jamie C. Yeoman, 26, of Brook, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule II, III or IV drug.
Friday, July 8
Charles J. Beaver, 43, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Brian E. Best, 30, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury.
Adrian L. Foster-Brocks, 23, of Texas, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license and exceeding the interstate speed limit.
Wednesday, July 6
Tracy L. Morris, 49, of Cedar Lake, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment) and possession of a controlled substance.
Keith A. Redmon, 41, of Gary, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for driving while suspended and refusing to submit to a chemical test.
Joshua C. Rich, 22, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for an unknown charge.
Devoe S. Watkins, 47, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Tuesday, July 5
Kimberly L. Boyd, 40, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for refusing to submit to a chemical test.
Robert A. Brown, 53, of Elkhart, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without obtaining a license, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and reckless driving.
Michael A. Dart, 27, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for non-support of a dependent/child.
Raymond Davis, 31, of Gary, was arrested by the Indiana State Police as a habitual traffic violator.
Bradley Gilliland, 60, of Bloomfield, Indiana, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish (prior conviction).
Randall Gooden, 41, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for home detention violation.
Amanda F. Ledger, 32, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Kirstin R. Pasierb, 31, of Morocco, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Victor A. Perez-Arellano, 33, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for public intoxication.
Gregory L. Vandenburgh, 60, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for domestic battery.
Friday, July 1
Danielle M. Cornwall, 44, of Yeoman, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for neglect of a dependent, operating motor vehicle while intoxicated and public intoxication.
Tyler M. Sandberg, 32, of Valparaiso, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Kelly R. Urbano, 31, of DeMotte, was arrested for possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
Thursday, June 30
Benjamin D. Gilbert, 35, was arrested for driving while suspended and possession of methamphetamine.
Kristofor B. Nelson, 43, of DeKalb, Illinois, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and endangerment.
Wednesday, June 29
Frank L. Garcia, 35, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for an unknown charge.
Mario R. Herrera Rapalo, 42, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement where defendant uses a vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Olivia R. Lolkema, 23, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Nathan A. Wilson, 36, of North Judson, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended and resisting law enforced where defendant uses a vehicle.