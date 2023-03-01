Wednesday, March 1
Carlos M. Yanez, 29, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for attempted murder and arson of a dwelling.
Tuesday, February 28
Elvin S. Amaya, 24, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment).
Rachael M. Anderson, 36, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Thomas B. Bochnicka, 49, of Goodland, was arrested for failure to appear.
Ryan C. Bohannon, 26, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Ashley E. Buttgen, 29, was arrested for neglect of a dependent/child.
Bryan D. Carter, 51, of Winamac, was arrested on a warrant.
Stefano K. Childress, 33, of Hammond, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for false reporting, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and refusal to identify self while stopped for an infraction.
Thomas W. Clark, 69, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
Shamari T. Coleman, 24, of Gary, was arrested for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
Daniel S. Funke, 29, of Morocco, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery and strangulation.
Fidelina Gallardo-Ortiz, 36, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Ryan D. Johnson, 41, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Dallas S. Keiser, 26, of Buena Vista, Virginia, was arrested for domestic battery.
Stephen B. Nagel, 68, of Rensselaer, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with a ACE of .15 or more.
Robert A. Nava, 30, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Did C. Pointer, 46, of Sugar Grove, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Rondell L. Randolph, 51, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Trini E. Vicenti, 33, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Scot M. Walstra, 50, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Ryan A. Wilson Jr., 38, of Valparaiso, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery against a public safety officer.
Nicholas N. Zeldenrust, 37, of Wheatfield, was arrested for failure to appear.
Friday, February 24
Amisty A. Barker, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Thomas B. Bochnicka, 49, of Goodland, was arrested for failure to appear.
Thursday, February 23
Jacob D. Haskins, 19, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for probation violation.
Rocky A. Romero, 41, of Sante Fe, New Mexico, was arrested for battery.
Michael B. Ward, 35, of Alvin, Texas, was arrested on a warrant.
Wednesday, February 22
Kristina M. Childers, 32, of Remington, was arrested for possession of stolen property.