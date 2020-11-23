Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, November 23
Arthur Raymond Burchett, 28, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Tyler Lee Holloway, 27, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery, interference with reporting a crime and neglect of a dependent.
Stephen Michael Huemmerich, 54, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine/narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia and visiting/maintaining a common nuisance.
Melissa Ann Morefield, 32, of Milford, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement.
Sonya Maria Peters, 61, of Morocco, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for driving while intoxicated (C misdemeanor).
Jeramie Robert Reuhl, 25, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while intoxicated (C misdemeanor).
Tyler Matthew Sandberg, 31, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for driving while intoxicated (endangering) and possession of paraphernalia.
Danielle Janee Thomas, 35, of East Chicago, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and visiting/maintaining a common nuisance.
Wednesday, November 18
Joshua Curtis Rich, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for failure to appear.
Bradley Howard Snook, 56, of Anderson, South Carolina, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.