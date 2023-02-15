Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, February 14
Andrew J. Cormican, 20, of Morocco, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Darrin E. DeBold, 34, of Hammond, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Robin N. Hemphill, 39, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
James W. Krueger, 36, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for residential entry, burglary or breaking and entering and criminal mischief with damage listed under $750.
Michael E. Michalski, 22, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for unauthorized absence from home detention.
Joseph N. Reyes Jr., 40, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Bradley D. Shearer, 35, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for failure to appear.
Monday, February 13
Isaac Camerena Cruz, 41, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for driving while suspended.
Rachel L. Davis, 47, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
Jordan R. Davis-Jakich, 32, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery within the presence of a child less than 16 years of age.
Bryan W. Hurley, 33, of Rensselaer, was arrested on a court order.
Julie L. Nuss, 59, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
James R. Prahlow, 53, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Justin R. Reuhl, 30, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more.
Briar S. Walker, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Kenneth D. Wilson II, 21, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
Kristen N. Wireman, 42, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
Friday, February 10
Maricela Ledesma Ruiz, 19, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license.
Thursday, February 9
Kenneth Collins, 58, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for failure to appear.
Deanna J. Souders, 43, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for theft.
Steven W. Wellman, 57, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Wednesday, February 8
Angela R. Leneave, 26, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for neglect/exploitation of a dependent or endangered adult by not reporting an offense, possession of a methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance and driving while suspended.
Hunter J. Moore, 24, of Rensselaer, was arrested for resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Lisa C. Shiyan, 38, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for invasion of privacy.
Brett W. Volk, 30, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe and visiting a common nuisance.
Jessica E. Woods, 33, of Wolcott, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspended.