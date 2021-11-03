Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, November 2
Giovanni Rios Perez, 34, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
Anthony L. Tolbert, 24, of Merrillville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Wednesday, October 27
Devynn R. Cole, 27, of Lowell, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
Nickolas J. Kollak, 33, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for theft.
Christopher D. Reynolds, 31, of Rensselaer, was arrested for theft.
Erik A. Smith, 30, of Hobart, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy.