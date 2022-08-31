Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, August 29
Anjahne J. Crawford, 23, of Merrillville, was arrested for driving while suspended, with prior suspension within 10 years.
Gavin M. Dowell, 29, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
James B. Hill, 29, of Flat Gap, Kentucky, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Demetriell E. King, 20, of Indianapolis, was arrested for operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Keaton A. Rhonemus, 20, of Atlanta, Georgia, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for strangulation and domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age.
Friday, August 26
Cole A. Bise, 18, of Remington, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule II, iII or IV drug.
Michael D. Mathew, 45, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for driving while suspended.
Darius Robinson, 34, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for escape.
Joyce A. Stoyonoff, 36, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for residential entry, criminal mischief and public intoxication by alcohol.
Thursday, August 25
James J. Jenkins, 59, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Jose J. Perez-Frias, 30, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy.
Keith W. Pollock, 32, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery, strangulation, intimidation and confinement.