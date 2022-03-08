Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, March 7
Matthew W. Boe, 30, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for unknown charge.
David N. Cain, 46, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Robert R. Church, 38, of Monticello, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft.
Cameron S. Collins, 18, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and reckless driving.
Ulises Grande, 30, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving while suspended.
Alisha M. Jager, 25, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for home detention violation.
Jemel Jordan, 34, of Joliet, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for sexual battery with bodily injury.
Dacia K. Potts, 28, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of methamphetamine.
James R. Simmons Jr., 77, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Jared L. Wetzel, 54, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Friday, March 4
Deborah F. Massoth, 64, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement.
Julie L. Nuss, 49, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for neglect of dependent and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Daniel P. Rasinksi, 49, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for public intoxication.
Thursday, March 3
Lyndon E. Armstrong Jr., 30, of Fort Wayne, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
Aaron W. Hovis, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, prior conviction.
Wednesday, March 2
Diamen D. Melton, 33, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for dealing cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, possession of a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.