Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, March 14
Lauren M. Came, 26, of Kouts, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Mohammad A. Hemmatt, 27, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held for another agency.
Deborah L. Sykes, 37, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license.
Robert L. Vandrunen III, 34, of Boone Grove, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department as a habitual traffic violator.
Jarrett W. Wade, 24, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment), reckless driving and resisting law enforcement using a vehicle.
Monday, March 13
Ricka L. Dunn, 51, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Carlos R. Echeverri-Vargas, 30, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
James E. Mondragon, 39, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Robert A. Nava, 30, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Arielle A. Potts, 26, of East Chicago, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Ramiro B. Salgado, 46, of Houston, Texas, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
William J. Smith, 41, of Chicago, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of paraphernalia, possession of a syringe or needle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II, III or IV drug and possession of stolen property.
Trini E. Vicenti, 33, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Richard J. Walker, 42, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery.
Friday, March 10
Owen T. Davisson, 21, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for criminal trespass, criminal mischief with damage under $750 and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
Arielle A. Potts, 26, of East Chicago, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license.
Richard D. Schwanke, 32, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Department of Natural Resources for theft from a motor vehicle with property value at least $750 and less than $50,000.
Thursday, March 9
Matthew E. Krsak, 39, of San Pierre, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
Amber A. Mileski, 29, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended.
Wednesday, March 8
Charlies P. Hightower Jr., 57, of Menomonie, Minnesota, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated resulting in serious injury, operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance resulting in serious injury, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and reckless driving.
Ryan D. Johnson, 41, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Kody L. Leggett, 20, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.