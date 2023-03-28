Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, March 28
Reginald McNeil, 56, of Chicago, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Derrick L. Mitchell Jr., 24, of Indianapolis was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Troy M. O’Brian, 48, of Gary, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Monday, March 27
Alexander D. Anderson, 24, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of work release.
James D. Dulaney, 40, of Fowler, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for driving while suspended and possession of methamphetamine.
Michael J. Krecicki, 35, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Kelly M. McCreery, 42, of Momence, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for refusal to submit to a chemical test, public intoxication and invasion of privacy.
Hector R. Ramirez Luque, 46, of Dallas, Texas, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license.
Friday, March 24
Michael S. Lott II, 46, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for reckless driving and driving while suspended.
Christopher A. Whitaker, 71, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Robert R. Whited, 37, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for intimidation.
Thursday, March 23
Tosha M. Brown, 40, of Trail Creek, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft.
Gavin J. Hornbeck, 21, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Shawn C. Moody, 50, of Morocco, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for burglary, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Curtis J. Watson, 22, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and possession of methamphetamine.
Jamie R. Wireman, 50, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Wednesday, March 22
Kyle Quaderer, 35, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, trafficking with an inmate and forgery/counterfeiting.
Larry D. Waddell, 36, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for strangulation and battery.