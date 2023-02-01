Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, January 31
Steven A. Adcock, 45, of Gary, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Sagondra N. Brookshaw, 36, of Kankakee, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Monday, January 30
Ryan A. Cunningham, 31, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order and probation violation.
Mohammed O. Elobaid, 31, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Howard D. Johnson, 57, of Rensselaer, was arrested on a court order.
Kevin R. Sommers, 37, of Rensselaer, was arrested on a court order.
Garrett V. Taylor, 37, of Hebron, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Thursday, January 26
More from this section
Keith L. Davis, 38, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while suspended.
Ruth M. Hammonds, 63, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft (shoplifting).
Wednesday, January 25
Aja M. Ashley, 23, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for leaving the scene of a vehicle accident and operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license.
Kevin D. Chevrette, 41, of Goodland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle and possession of paraphernalia.
William A. Diloreto, 28, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft of a vehicle.
Ernest L. Griggs, 33, of Hammond, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Brett E. McPeters, 35, of Brook, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of paraphernalia and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle.
William G. Merrill Jr., 38, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of paraphernalia and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle.
Robbi J. VanHouten, 32, of Goodland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of paraphernalia and possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe.