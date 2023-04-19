Jasper County Arrest Log
Wednesday, April 19
Jasper County Arrest Log
Wednesday, April 19
Andrea D. Prentice, 36, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft.
Joshua M. Tillger, 38, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Tuesday, April 18
Julie Nuss, 50, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for three counts of contempt of court.
Miranda M. Steele, 32, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended.
Monday, April 17
Terri L. Anderson, 39, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for criminal trespass and visiting a common nuisance.
Jacob W. Schwanke, 31, of Morocco, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft/pocket-picking with value at least $750 and less than $50,000.
Wyatt E. Sills, 20, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a Schedule II, III or IV drug.
Erin M. Stevens, 33, of Griffith, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Friday, April 14
Javonte N. Roberson, 37, of Chicago, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for forgery/counterfeiting.
Thursday, April 13
Kyle L. Neely, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Gregory A. Pressel, 42, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery within the presence of a child less than 16 years of age.
Wednesday, April 12
Michael A. Dart, 28, of Goodland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
