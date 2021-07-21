Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, July 20
Karrie L. Burcaw of Valparaiso was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle and possession of methamphetamine.
Duncan J. Davis of Rensselaer was arrested for possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle and possession of methamphetamine.
Daniel J. Hoppe of Chicago was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Erica Nunez-Vargas of Markham, Illinois, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
Scott J. Porta of Merrillville was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, July 19
Courtney J. Bohlke of Rensselaer was arrested to serve a sentence.
Anthony C. Cardwell of New Whiteland, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Mayra C. Davila-Acero of DeMotte was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Cody O. Lane of Rensselaer was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for criminal mischief (damage estimated at under $750) and reckless driving.
Ariel Maravilla of Monon was arrested for possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.
Eric M. Skinner of Lowell was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Mark R. Stokes Jr. of Rensselaer was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Elisa R. Villarreal of Hammon was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Howard R. Webber of Wheatfield was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, July 14
Jeremy K. Dykhuizen of Hobart was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for criminal trespass.
Aaron M. Gross of Rensselaer was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Oveniel Hernandez Carrera of Rensselaer was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Micki S. Orr of Rensselaer was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for resident entry and criminal trespass.
Bennett Wish of Rensselaer was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Tuesday, July 13
Calvin W. Howard of Gary was arrested and held.
Joshua C. Rich of Rensselaer was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Byron Wampler of Gary was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.