Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, August 10
Jeffery P. Bakula of Brookfield, Illinois, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with serious bodily injury.
Melissa A. Fisher of Portsmouth, Ohio, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Jeana L. Morrison of Wheatfield was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Monday, August 9
Jerson D. Aleman Martinez of Monon was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
David J. Allen of Cedar Lake was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Justin A. Boose of DeMotte was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Travis R. Bulthuis of Lafayette was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Holly R. Davenport of Rensselaer was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for neglect of a dependent, possession of Schedule II, III or IV drug, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and deception.
Joi M. Graper of DeMotte was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Kyle L. Malott of Rensselaer was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
Rebekah M. Padgett of Rensselaer was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for resisting law enforcement, false informing, intimidation and domestic battery with simple assault.
Betty G. Porter of Warsaw, Indiana, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for intimidation and contempt of court.
David K. Wilson of Crown Point was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Thursday, August 5
Amy M. Molson of Lake Village was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor boat while intoxicated, prior conviction.