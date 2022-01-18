Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, January 18
Jeremy R. Brennan, 39, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Brian X. Celio, 36, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
David S. Conley, 45, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
David W. Lippert, 45, of Sulphur, Louisiana, was arrested by the Wheatfield Police Department for domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age.
Carlos O. Lopez Acevedo, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age.
Trevor M. Williams, 42, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with an ACE of .15 or more.
Dustin M. Wilson, 32, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy.
Friday, January 14
Aaron M. Gross, 31, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery.
Markith Williams, 36, of Indianapolis was arrested for possession of a handgun without a license.
Trevor M. Williams, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating a motor vehicle with an ACC of .15 or more.
Thursday, January 13
Mark Anthony A. Lopez, 27, of Orlando, was arrested to serve a sentence.
Wednesday, January 12
Adam J. Holm-Hansen, 41, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for unknown charge.
Isaiah J. Parrillo, 19, of Roselawn, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.