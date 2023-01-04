Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, January 3
Shannon Dowds, 30, of Remington, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for theft/shoplifting with value of property at least $750 and less than $50,000.
Monday, January 2
Jennifer B. Ciesielski, 35, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended and refusing to submit to a chemical test.
Julie A. Wise, 59, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Saturday, December 31
Ryan M. Hornbeck, 37, of Rensselaer, was arrested for violation of work release.
Kelly T. Walker, 67, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Friday, December 30
Fredi Barrientos-Abdulio, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license.
Kevin F. Gates, 46, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Kurtis E. Zerby, 49, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for refusing to submit to a chemical test and leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury.
Thursday, December 29
Bradley S. Bureau, 36, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for driving while suspended.
Brandon J. Jillson, 40, of Monticello, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Christopher J. Silva, 18, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for reckless driving.
Wednesday, December 28
Shaun W. Evans, 44, of Slinger, Wisconson, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for 10 counts of failure to appear.
Joey L. Francis Jr., 26, of Gary, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for intimidation, pointing a firearm, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and driving while suspended.
Dion L. Green, 45, of Chicago, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment), driving while suspended and reckless driving.
Jeremy M. Manns, 38, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of work release.
Angela B. Miller, 43, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for burglary.
Jamie L. Nitcher, 48, of Knox, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for burglary.