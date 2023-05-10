Jasper County Arrest Log
Wednesday, May 10
Daniel S. Funke, 29, of Morocco, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for invasion of privacy.
Kayla M. Jessie, 36, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Dontae L. Smith, 25, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Dalton M. Souders, 25, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.
Anthony O. Winchester Jr., 39, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Simon P. Pulaski, 48, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Tuesday, May 9
Christopher D. Bonakowski, 42, of Morocco, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, theft and false informing.
Derek C. Brown, 42, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for false informing, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle and theft.
Curtis T. Clark, 37, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Patricia A. Vega, 58, of Greentown, Indiana, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with prior conviction, habitual traffic violator, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
Monday, May 8
Brenda Andrade, 31, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license.
Jesse E. Byrd, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department on a local arrest warrant.
Kyle D. Cunbo, 36, of Lowell, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.
Christopher I. Harris, 61, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of stolen property.
Jarvie M. Harris Jr., 37, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Nicholas A. Hearn, 35, of Calumet City, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Thomas J. Hilton, 50, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy.
Tyler A. Kincade, 30, of Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for false informing and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Matthew E. Krsak, 39, of San Pierre, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Stephen B. Nagle, 68, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Jordan B. Owens, 23, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.
Michelle L. Williams, 53, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of work release.
Friday, May 5
Melissa F. Parker, 45, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended.
Thursday, May 4
Jeffrey Corral, 40, of Hammond, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Serena D. Dolnics, 29, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
Jorie R. Lynch, 19, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for failure to appear.
Melissa C. Pruden, 23, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department and held for another agency.
Soren D. Rinker, 30, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and refusing to submit to a chemical test.
Jerry D. Souders, 48, of Plainfield, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held for another agency.