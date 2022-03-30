Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, March 29
Douglas L. Carter Jr., 22, of Lansing, Michigan, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, reckless driving, following too closely, driving while suspended and unsafe movement from lane to lane.
Eric S. Whaley, 38, of Medaryville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft.
Monday, March 28
Sarina Achten, 46, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
Juan G. Alvarez Ruiz, 26, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle without a license.
Cara K. Curtis, 37, of New Buffalo, Michigan, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
James J. Jenkins, 58, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance in the body.
Kyle D. Myers, 21, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
Alexia A. Robertson, 21, of Hammond, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and endangerment.
Nathan N. Wilson, 23, of Lowell, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft.
Friday, March 25
Brian L. Tucker, 22, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Thursday, March 24
Rodney L. Howard, 51, of Medaryville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy, theft, strangulation, domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
Wednesday, March 23
Caitlin N. Cox, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for resisting law enforcement.
Toby J. Cox, 42, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for resisting law enforcement.
Jacob W. Gallagher, 40, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
Bawi U. Peng, 33, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with serious bodily injury.