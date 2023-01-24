Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, January 24
Jamie R. Elkins, 46, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Monday, January 23
Shawna M. Babatunde, 34, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended and exceeding interstate speed limit.
Robin R. Meyers, 53, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery and possession of a schedule II, III or IV drug.
Natalie R. Sherman, 26, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle.
Shannon L. Lawrence, 41, of Indianapolis was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Robert D. Campbell III, 45, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Manuel E. Casales, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license.
Michael L. Cope, 38, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for an unknown charge.
Kristoffer L. Crane, 40, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Adam J. Cutler, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for an unknown charge.
Darason C. Gratner, 22, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
More from this section
Howard D. Johnson, 57, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Jesse A. Jones Sr., 36, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
Victoria E. Klarich, 23, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Kyle A. Kressen, 31, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Michael D. Mathew, 46, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Stanley W. Nichols, 25, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for strangulation, confinement, domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
Ryan J. Riley, 23, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Friday, January 20
Kegan L. Chambers, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession a controlled substance.
Thursday, January 19
James F. Thomas, 44, of Zanesville, Ohio, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
Robert L. Upshaw Jr., 39, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for false informing, habitual traffic violator and invasion of privacy.
Carlesha M. Williams, 31, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for false informing and fraud.