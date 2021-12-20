Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, December 20
Jennifer R. Ciesielski, 34, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Darrin E. DeBold, 33, of Hammond, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Dosha S. Elliott, 22, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for invasion of privacy and possession of a controlled substance.
Demetriell E. King, 20, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Jaden Orr, 23, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for harassment.
Corey R. Smith, 31, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Wednesday, December 15
Jerry D. Souders, 47, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Du Shane R. Thacker, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with serious bodily injury and harassment.
Tuesday, December 14
Charles J. Barnes, 32, of Chicago, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for possession of a handgun without a license.
Clarion C. Sanders, 25, of Gary, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Monday, December 13
Anthony N. Figueroa, 49, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery with moderate bodily injury (felony) and battery with bodily injury/simple assault (misdemeanor).
Vanessa A. Paschke, 49, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for kidnapping.
Samuel K. Peterson, 22, of Fairbanks, Alaska, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for confinement and domestic battery with simple assault.
Alexis R. Sellers, 25, of Remington, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Michelle L. Smith, 50, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended with prior suspension within 10 years.
Friday, December 10
Dylan K. Seegers, 29, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery within the presence of a child less than 16 years old and intimidation.
Manuel Gonzalez, 36, of Apopka, Florida, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for non-support of a dependent.
Nickolas J. Kollak, 33, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Matthew L. Crockett, 34, of Fortville, Indiana, was arrested for theft.
Thursday, December 9
Yenser D. Hernandez Perez, 19, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for minor possession of alcohol.
Wednesday, December 8
Rodney L. Howard, 59, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy.
Joseph Reyes Jr., 39, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for non-support of a dependent child and contempt of court.
Jason B. Thomas, 47, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Jose R. Cantu Jr., 37, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Katylyn R. Malone, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.