Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, May 31
Sam Bowen IV, 33, of Monterey, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Kevin R. Brown, 36, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for intimidation and invasion of privacy.
Savanna F. Goetz, 24, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine.
Kelli L. Huber, 29, of Muskegan, Michigan, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Angela C. Nagel, 42, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery and criminal recklessness.
Randy L. Ritchie, 49, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Edward A. Schroeder, 48, of San Pierre, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for unknown charge.
Michael G. Spencer Jr., 51, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Friday, May 27
Michael P. Bolinger, 47, of Valparaiso, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for burglary, arson and possession of a detonation device to kill or intimidate.
Thursday, May 26
Oscar J. Morales-Galvan, 23, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for unknown charge.
Ismael F. Perez, 33, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended, with prior suspension within the past 10 years.
Jake L. Wright, 28, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for unknown charge.