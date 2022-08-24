Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, August 23
Bernard Bradley Jr., 59, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Curtis J. Watson, 21, of Medaryville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Monday, August 22
Howard D. Johnson, 56, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Dalila O. Ramirez-Perez, 33, of Brook, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Friday, August 19
Rodney R. Deardorff, 42, of Rensselaer, was arrested for violation of home detention.
Dustin W. Giroux-Wilson, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Jeremy E. Howard, 27, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Stephen M. Huemmerich, 56, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Ryan D. Johnson, 40, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery and sexual battery.
Jacob A. Parketon, 29, of Portage, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for public indecency and public intoxication.
Willow E. Stamper, 23, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment), leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and possession of paraphernalia.
Bryan D. Walwer, 39, of Watseka, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for home improvement fraud.
Thursday, August 18
Sara G. Dykstra, 24, of Valparaiso, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.
Britton J. Lane, 24, of Lafayette, was arrested for unknown charge.
Tuesday, August 16
Simon P Zulaski, 47, of Monon, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for an unknown charge.
Monday, August 15
Paul Hudspath, 53, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for non-support of a dependent child.
Kristen L. Huff, 37, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Cody J. Irvine, 30, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Bradley M. Jervis, 36, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft, operating a vehicle without obtaining a license and failure to appear.
Louis R. Ketchum, 30, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Vickie L. Knapp, 53, of Centennial, Colorado, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe.
Tyson K. Pack, 35, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for criminal trespass.
Jerry L. Thompson, 32, of Bennett, Colorado, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe.
Tyler J. Wireman, 26, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.
Friday, August 12
Anthoney M. Hixson, 39, of DeMotte, was arrested for intimidation.
Diana Lewandowski, 48, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Wednesday, August 10
Bobbie J. Fleming, 52, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for assisting a criminal.
Kobie R. Hemminger, 19, of Russiaville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for an unknown charge.
Aditya A. Pahdya, 39, of Remington, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for domestic battery.
Daniel P. Rasinski, 49, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for criminal mischief, criminal recklessness and intimidation.
Ashlea M. Stormoen, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for intimidation.