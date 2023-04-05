Jasper County Arrest Log
Wednesday, April 5
Ethan M. Gillen, 22, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Ryan D. Johnson, 41, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine, possession of stolen property and maintaining a common nuisance.
Brett A. Kramer, 36, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for pointing a firearm and disorderly conduct.
William O. Merrill Jr., 38, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on an arrest warrant.
Tuesday, April 4
Julie L. Nuss, 50, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for criminal trespass.
Elmer N. Pinto Parachico, 30, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license.
Nathan A. Wilson, 37, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement through the use of a vehicle, driving while suspended, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance in the body and resisting law enforcement.
Friday, March 31
Jadon B. Gratner, 19, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on an arrest warrant.
Brijon K. Hill, 26, of Lansing, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Kaylynn L. Holt, 27, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of work release.
Thursday, March 30
Devin J. Taylor, 21, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Wednesday, March 29
Anthony J. Aguilera, 33, of Boone Grove, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for residential entry (breaking and entering) and battery.
Kyle D. Cuneo, 36, of Lowell, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Brett E. McPeters, 36, of Brook, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle.
Jason J. Toras, 45, of Hebron, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held for another agency.
Chelsea R. White, 26, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment).