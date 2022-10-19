Jasper County Arrest Log
Wednesday, October 19
Christopher D. Bonakowski, 42, of Morocco, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Duncan T. Davis, 42, of Rensselaer, was arrested for violation of stay-at-home order.
James E. Mondragon, 38, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Trinton J. Newbury, 23, of Wheatfield, was arrested for failure to appear.
Amanda J. Pressel, 38, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery in the presence of child less than 16 years old.
Gregory A. Pressel, 41, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years, strangulation and confinement.
Frank D. Williams, 39, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
Tuesday, October 18
Tyler Hennin-Myers, 29, of DeMotte, was arrested for violation of stay-at-home order.
Reagan S. Lyons, 20, of Gary, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license and reckless driving.
Ronald L. Wireman, 55, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended.
Monday, October 17
Shaun W. Evans, 44, of Slinger, Wisconsin, was arrested by the Indiana State Police and held.
Roxanna C. Gentz, 36, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for unknown charge.
Devin W. Pierce, 20, of Owensville, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy.
Amy M. Quasebarth, 34, of Battle Ground, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Elizabeth M. Toosley, 32, of Chalmers, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
James P. Walker, 48, of Lake Village, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Friday, October 14
Harold G. Rosebaugh, 58, of Keller, Texas, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Elante J. Simmons, 20, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for unknown charge.
Christopher S. Szabo, 36, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for probabltion violation.
Thursday, October 13
Kevin O. Chevrette, 41, of Goodland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, for driving while suspended.
Kenneth D. Wilson II, 21, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for theft of auto parts.