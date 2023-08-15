Tuesday, August 15
Raymond W. Upthegrove, 39, of Michigan City, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Monday, August 14
Nathan E. Evans, 39, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of paraphernalia and domestic battery.
Saturday, August 12
Ed Sammons, 54, of W est Lafayette, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Friday, August 11
William A. Diloreto, 29, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Marques D. Johnson, 33, of Gary, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, theft of a vehicle, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment.
Tyreon R. Neals, 27, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Jonathan J. Owens, 36, of Atlanta, Georgia, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery through bodily wast, battery with moderate bodily injury, resisting law enforcement, intimidation and disorderly conduct.
Thursday, August 10
Timothy S. Campbell, 35, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a local warrant.
Stephen J. Kolp, 61, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a local warrant.
John J. Ramsey II, 50, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for residential entry (burglary or breaking and entering) and criminal mischief, with damage under $750.
Wednesday, August 9
Gerald E. McAfee Jr., 30, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Indiana State Police and held for another agency.
Alexis Morales Vasquez, 23, of Loveland, Ohio, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and endangerment.
Daniel J. Sayler, 56, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for criminal mischief and residential entry (burglary or breaking and entering).
Tuesday, August 8
Wolfgang L. Schwamberger, 32, of Lake Village, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery on a person less than 14 years old and committed by a person at least 18 years.