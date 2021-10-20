Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, October 19
Deandre L. Upshaw of Gary was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for resisting law enforcement.
Monday, October 18
Michael Day of Rensselaer, was arrested for unauthorized absence from home detention.
Adam P. Henning of DeMotte was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Alana A. Lauder of DeMotte was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.
Johnathon R. Susko of Morocco was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order (probation violation).
Friday, October 15
Kristopher H. Hofferth of Wheatfield was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended with prior suspension within 10 years, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Thursday, October 14
Ashley R. Kearney of Wheatfield was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Joshua P. Lusby of Monticello was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for criminal trespass.
Wednesday, October 13
Michael T. Baggerly of DeMotte was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment).
