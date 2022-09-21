Jasper County Arrest Log
Wednesday, September 21
Ryann A. Wilson Jr., 37, of Valparaiso, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm and shooting across a public highway.
Tuesday, September 20
Brandon K. Harrison, 37, of Boswell, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for residential entry, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe.
Jamie L. Hovis, 38, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for perjury and false informing.
Joserick A. Serrano, 18, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Cheryl A. Suchan, 59, of Remington, was arrested for an unknown charge.
Morgan C. Wheelock, 28, of Goodland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for residential entry, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe.
John M. Wood, 34, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for residential entry, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe.
Monday, September 19
Matthew W. Joe, 31, of Remington, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for criminal mischief with damage under $750 and disorderly conduct.
Preston R. Farris, 29, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for disorderly conduct, public intoxication, criminal mischief with damage under $750 and battery against a public safety official.
Torranca B. Kuykendall, 50, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for disorderly conduct.
James B. Mahan, 39, of Winchester, Kentucky, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe or needle.
Jimmy D. Segers, 50, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy.
Garrett V. Taylor, 32, of Hebron, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of a syringe or needle and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, September 15
Jadon B. Gratner, 19, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, minor in possession of alcohol and possession of a controlled substance.
Ryen S. Winter, 25, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and intimidation.
Aaron C. Worachek, 42, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for public intoxication.
Wednesday, September 14
Lucia Gonzalez, 30, of Richmond, California, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license.
Stephen M. Huemmerich, 56, of Francesville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Kristen A. O’Brien, 38, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Lisa C. Shiyan, 37, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Simon P. Pulaski, 47, of Monon, was arrested for an unknown charge.