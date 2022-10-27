Jasper County Arrest Log
Wednesday, October 26
Aaron J. Carter, 38, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Autumn R. Luttrell, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for intimidation, battery with bodily injury and disorderly conduct.
Ismael F. Perez, 34, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended.
Erina O. Pescetto, 45, of Momence, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft.
Monday, October 24
Michael Aguilar, 40, of Merrillville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Dylan Boland, 18, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for minor possession of alcohol.
Shawn H. Greene, 41, of Orlando, Florida, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for battery.
Jamielynn S. Hemminger, 43, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department on a warrant.
William C. Hubbard Sr., 67, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for public intoxication.
Sheena F. Kopka, 29, of Goodland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended and theft.
Kelly M. McCreery, 42, of Momence, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
Kevin R. Sommers, 36, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
Elizabeth M. Toosley, 32, of Chalmers, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Friday, October 21
Robert L. Turner II, 47, of Rockville, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft.
Thursday, October 20
William S. Johnson II, 44, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery with body waste, intimidation and possession of a controlled substance.