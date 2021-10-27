Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, October 26
Amanda R. Williams, 38, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for neglect of dependent/child.
Monday, October 25
Nathan D. Bishop, 27, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Melissa A. Carden, 39, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for forgery.
Shaun F. Castaneda, 37, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Paul T. Henderson, 40, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Brandon C. Jones, 25, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle.
Shirley A. Moore, 75, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy.
Robert D. Schwarzmeier, 37, of Independence, Missouri, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Emanuel Sotelo, 22, of Hammond, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and endangerment.
Friday, October 22
Michael E. Micharlski, 20, of DeMotte was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery against a public safety officer, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and a minor in possession of alcohol.
Thursday, October 23
Michael D. Smith, 42, of Mount Clemens, Michigan, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement.
Destiny M. Taylor, 20, of Rensselaer was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for disorderly conduct.