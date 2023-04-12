Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, April 11
Christopher Burdine-Davies, 22, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Trey L. Daniels, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for public intoxication and possession of methamphetamine.
Danny W. Hovis, 61, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Alicia G. Jefferson, 20, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for minor possession of alcohol.
Angela B. Miller, 43, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Tera A. Ritchie, 33, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.
Romaris L. Walton, 28, of Berwyn, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Monday, April 10
Bryant A. Phegley, 23, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of a Schedule II, III, IV drug.
Michael D. Turner, 56, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and obstruction of justice.
Theodore F. Wheeler, 26, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, April 6
Torrance B. Kuykendall, 50, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a controlled substance.