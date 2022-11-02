Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, November 1
Jason L. Richie, 43, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Nathan D. Robbins, 38, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for unknown charge.
Ronald L. Wireman, 55, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Monday, October 31
Karen J. Cannon, 49, of Gary, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and fraud.
Tabitha K. Dawson, 33, of Lake Station, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Joseph C. Faler, 33, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for intimidation, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm.
Nathan G. Kopka, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for minor possession of alcohol and public intoxication.
More from this section
Brandon D. Mobley, 41, of Gary, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for unknown charge.
Shawn C. Moody, 50, of Morocco, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Aaron M. Overla, 37, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for sexual battery.
Oscar Rodriguez, 22, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Amanda M. Woodruff, 33, of Remington, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for driving while suspended.
Friday, October 28
Joshua D. Sweet, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for unknown charge.
Thursday, October 27
Jamie L. Gates, 46, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for burglary, theft with value of property at least $750 and less than $50,000, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and residential entry.
Taylor L. Spurgeon, 34, of Brook, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation and failure to appear.