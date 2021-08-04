Jasper County Arrest Log
Wednesday, August 3
John W. Chapman of Rensselaer was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
Nichole A. Jacobs was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Belkis J. Rivera-Hernandez of Rensselaer was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
James J. Sturgeon of Rensselaer was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for resisting law enforcement.
Tuesday, August 2
Ismael F. Perez of DeMotte was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy.
Betty G. Porter of Warsaw was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for intimidation and invasion of privacy.
Kane M. Stokes of Remington was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery with moderate bodily injury (felony), criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, theft from a motor vehicle, theft from a building with value of property at least $750 and less than $50,000 and criminal mischief.
Monday, August 1
Stephanie L. Farmer of Remington was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
Rachel M. Hagadon of Rensselaer was arrested by the Indiana State Police for resisting law enforcement.
Richard R. Lacosse of Rensselaer was arrested to serve a sentence.
Alfredo J. Nunez of Chicago was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle without a license, resisting law enforcement and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Michael Ramey of DeMotte was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, prior conviction.
Friday, July 30
Jerald I. Crider III of Rensselaer was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine, theft of a vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, burglary, resisting law enforcement, residential entry and theft, prior conviction.
Thursday, July 29
Patricia A. Vega of Rensselaer was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, prior conviction.
Wednesday, July 28
Amy M. Tykol of Remington was arrested was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
Tuesday, July 27
George R. Woodward of Hebron was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Monday, July 26
Alyssa R. Blom of Wheatfield was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Darrin E. DeBold of Hammond was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for non-support of a dependent child.
James M. Hoover of Portage was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy and operating a motor vehicle while suspended.
Sean P. Keilman of Wheatfield was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for confinement, domestic batter, interference with reporting a crime and disorderly conduct.
Dakota P. Reynolds of Champaign, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Robert W. Smith of Remington was arrested by the Remington Police Department for strangulation and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
Matthew C. Sullivan of DeMotte was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for intimidation, possession of a handgun without a license and resisting law enforcement.
Friday, July 23
Ryan Hornbeck of Rensselaer was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Shauna S. Lewis of Rensselaer was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of a syringe or needle, neglect of a dependent and possession of paraphernalia.
Jay M. Miller was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle as a weapon, unsafe lane movement, driving while suspended and false informing in regards to motor vehicle plate.
Crystal L. Palladino of Lafayette was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II, III IV drug, possession of paraphernalia and residential entry.
Carol E. Sanders of Wheatfield was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Ronald L. Wireman of DeMotte was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft from a building with value of property at least $750 and less than $50,000 and organized crime.
Thursday, July 22
Jay D. Martin of Rensselaer was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Deborah F. Massoth of Remington was arrested by the Remington Police Department for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle as a weapon.
Emilio J. Walker of Wheatfield was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for sexual battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.