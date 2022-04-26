Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, April 26
Katie L. Phoenix, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery, simple assault.
Monday, April 25
Kyle D. Cuneo, 35, of Lowell, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for dealing methamphetamine and possession of meth.
Avione L. Johnson, 23, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Curtis C. Koebcke, 41, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Nicole D. Lea, 27, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery with body waste and probation violation.
Reginald McNeil, 55, of Chicago, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, no valid drivers license and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Fidel M. Santos, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Gail L. Slavens, 52, of Logansport, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for unknown charge.
Ashanta D. Stephens, 24, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement.
Kendall J. Tanniehill, 21, of Merrillville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Friday, April 22
Erin B. Arnett, 43, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contributing to the delinquency fo a minor.
Kimberly R. Hamster, 55, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for an unknown charge.
Jenna C. Robertson, 36, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
Sherry A. Sanders, 48, of Highland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for interference with custody.
William M. Sharpe, 32, of Hebron, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Jason W. VanBaren, 36, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for an unknown charge.
Thursday, April 21
Jon P. Harris, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for fraud.
Carol B. Sanders, 49, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for an unknown charge.
Wednesday, April 20
Ronald B. Hodges, 37, of Dora, Alabama, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Cody O. Lane, 19, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Jeremy M. Manns, 37, of Wheatfield, was arrested to serve a sentence.
Aaron J. Mullet, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for an unknown charge.